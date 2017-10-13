Apple predicted to favour Face ID over Touch ID for all future iPhones

When Apple revealed the iconic Touch ID home button had been removed on the iPhone X, it ushered in the most drastic design change since the iPhone launched in 2007.

Now it seems Apple could trickle that design change down to the 'regular' iPhone models from 2018 rather than reserve it for the premium, OLED-touting iPhone X follow-up.

At least, that's according to noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been pretty accurate with Apple predictions in the past. It means that Apple's new Face ID face-recognition will be used instead to unlock all future iPhones and authenticate payments.

Kuo has previously said that Apple is still working on developing a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded into the screen, but now he's gone back on those predictions to say Apple will use Face ID as the sole security feature.

While Kuo didn't refer to the possible design, if future iPhone models did lose out on Touch ID, it could mean they will adopt all-screen front panels rather than retain the bezels currently found above and below the screen on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

As well as just being used for security features, Apple's facial recognition cameras and sensors are used to capture the new Animoji, which mimic your movements and turn your face into an assortment of animals.

With the iPhone and 8 Plus only just being released and the iPhone X not launching until 3 November, it's far too early to start making predictions as to what Apple will release in 2018. As with any rumour, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it's certainly one we'll be keeping an eye on.