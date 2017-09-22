Netflix HDR and Dolby Vision streaming comes to iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPad Pro

Netflix has confirmed that Apple's latest smartphones, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X will be able to stream Netflix content in HDR and Dolby Vision. Streaming in HDR has been made possible with the introduction of iOS 11 and the hardware technology of the new iPhones.

Apple's second-generation iPad Pro models, the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch, are also able to watch Netflix content in HDR.

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Netflix app installed on your iPhone or iPad, and the right Netflix subscription plan, which also allows you to stream 4K Ultra HD content on compatible devices, and on up to four screens at one.

There's currently only a limited amount of HDR and Dolby Vision content available to stream from Netflix, and it's mainly the streaming giant's own Original content. Mobile HDR content is slowly rolling out to more and more smartphones as the hardware necessary to support it becomes more readily available.

Netflix only recently confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 as being able to support the feature, bringing the total number of supported Android devices up to eight.