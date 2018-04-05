Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were announced alongside the iPhone X and Apple Watch Series 3 at the company's event in September. The two devices succeed the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, bringing improvements in hardware as well as a glass rear over aluminium making them compatible with wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus might not be as exciting in terms of design as the iPhone X, but they stick to a design Apple users know and love. As we all know though, no matter what smartphone you have, keeping the wonderful designs looking wonderful requires some level of protection.

Luckily, especially in the case of Apple devices, there are already plenty of options out there for protecting your new device. We have rounded up some of the best iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases we have found so far but we will add to this feature whenever we come across more.

Apple offers both a Silicone Case for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and a Leather Case for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Both are snap on cases, protecting the rear of the devices, both feature precise cutouts for all ports and features and both come in nine colour options.

PRICE: From £35 to £49 at Apple.co.uk

Caseology offers numerous case options for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, including the Envoy Series, pictured, which comes in six colour options for the iPhone 8. It is made from a combination of PU leather, TPU and PC material and it offers military-grade protection.

PRICE: £11.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Casetify offer numerous cases for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, some more outrageous than others. There are personalised options, as well as standard options and you'll find everything from unicorns to glitter cases, with some plain alternatives mixed in for good measure.

PRICE: From $25 at Casetify.com

There are several case options from Gear4 for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, including the Victoria case that is designed to harmonise with your device, while providing a fashionable look. It has impact absorbing D3O inside to protect your device from drops and it offers easy access to all ports.

PRICE: £29.99 from Gear4.com

Mous’s Limitless case is available for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and can be had in a variety of finishes. The Limitless case uses Mous’ AiroShock technology which provides a great deal of impact protection while keeping the case slim and light. Better yet, it’s compatible with wireless chargers.

PRICE: £29.99 from Mous.co

Moschino is the place to go if you want a case that is guaranteed to stand out from the crowd. There are several options available for the iPhone 8, all of which are great in their own way. All are part of the company's Capsule Collection and there are 10 options available including this mouse trap model.

PRICE: From £37 to £82 at Moschino.com

The Otterbox Statement Series case is available for both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in two colours, comprising Wine and Black. It has a clear back with a leather accent at the bottom and it comes with the OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection Seal.

PRICE: £34.95 from Apple.co.uk

Pelican offers a couple of rugged cases for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus including the Protector case, which comes in six colour options. The Protector offers military-grade drop protection, a non-slip grip and a lifetime guarantee. There is also the Ambassador, Adventurer and Voyager, all of which offer different levels of protection.

PRICE: $39.99 from Pelican.com

Snakehive offers several case options for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The Pastel Collection, Vintage Collection and Silmline Wallet Collection all feature a wallet style protecting both the front and back of the device. The cases are available in a range of colour options and are made from Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

PRICE: £21.95 from Snakehive.co.uk

Speck offers the Presidio Grip case for both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. It is available in black only but it offers two layers of protection against drops up to 10ft, a raised bezel for screen protection and angled rubber ridges on the rear of the case for a non-slip grip.

PRICE: £19.95 from Speckproducts.co.uk

Tech21 offers several case options for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus including the Evo Elite case that features a slim design. Made from the company's FlexShock material, the case can withstand drops of up to 2-metres and it comes in four colour options.

PRICE: £39.95 from Apple.co.uk

Ted Baker offers a number of case options for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, including this Carleto Mirror Folio case for the smaller device. It features a soft leather effect with electroplated back shell and there is a mirror inside. If this print doesn't tickle your fancy though, there are plenty of other Ted Baker options worth considering on Proporta.

PRICE: £34.95 from Proporta.co.uk

Urban Armor Gear offers a couple of options for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, including the Metropolis Series folio case for the Plus model. Available in three colours, this case has an impact-resistant core, water-resistant tactile grip, credit card storage and it meets military drop-test standards.

PRICE: $39.95 from Urbanarmorgear.com

There are several cases available from X-Doria for the both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, including this Revel Lux Glitter option for the larger iPhone. It features a raised lip to keep your screen protected, while also offering rubberised button protection and access to all ports and controls.

PRICE: $24.99 from Xdorialife.com

