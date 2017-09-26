iPhone X battery larger than iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are now available, with the flagship iPhone X to follow on 3 November. And there are plenty out there willing to wait in order to find out if the extra cost is really worth it.

Well, we can reveal, thanks to the Chinese communications certification board TENAA, that if it's battery life that turns your head most, you might want to save those extra pennies.

Apple rarely releases battery capacity details alongside other specifications, but a TENAA report on the iPhone X suggests that the battery capacity on the phone is greater than the two other new models. And that includes the iPhone 8 Plus, which you'd expect to house a bigger cell.

The TENAA report reveals that the iPhone X has a 2,716mAh battery. In comparison, previous TENAA reports showed that the iPhone 8 has a 1,821mAh battery and the one in the iPhone 8 Plus is 2,675mAh.

All of the new handsets sport the new A11 Bionic processor, which Apple claims is less power-hungry than previous chipsets, so all of them should last a whole day at least. However, the iPhone X has the potential of lasting longest in normal use.

And even if they don't manage the 24-hours, the trio are also said to feature fast charging.

That will be through USB-C only, so you will need to connect the new iPhones by cable to make use of speedy charging, but it's a welcome addition.