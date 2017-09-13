  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple iOS 11 wallpapers: Download them now for your iPhone or iPad

|
Pocket-lint Apple iOS 11 wallpapers: Download them now for your iPhone or iPad
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

- Click the download link under each cropped preview

- Long press (or right click) on the original, full-res image

- Then save the image to your device and set as wallpaper

A few days before Apple's September 2017 event, the final build of iOS 11 leaked out, revealing all sorts of announcements ahead of the event.

Apple, of course, has since confirmed everything that was discovered in the big leak, but one thing it didn't really touch upon during its two-hour event was all the new wallpapers buried in iOS 11. Yep, Apple developed new wallpaper stills, some of which are exclusive to the latest iPhone models. There are abstract ones, Earth and Moon wallpapers, flower wallpapers, and a completely black wallpaper.

There are even wallpapers that show off Apple's retro six-colour logo. If you want these now, we've provided download links to them below. You can download them to any device and do with them what you will. Just be sure to click the download link under each cropped preview, and then you can long press (or right click) on the original, full-res image to save it to your device. And that's it!

Go here if you need more info on how to set a wallpaper on iPhone.

All the new iOS 11 wallpapers

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 1

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 2

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 3

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 4

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 5

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 6

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 7

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 8

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 9

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 10

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 11

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 12

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 13

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 14

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 15

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 16

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 17

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 18

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped wallpaper previews image 19

Download: Click here to open and save

AppleCropped Wallpaper Previews image 20

Download: Click here to open and save 

For more information on iOS 11, check out these:

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Xiaomi Mi A2 initial review: Pricing out the competition?
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Samsung teases Note 9's superior batter life: 'A lot can change in a day'
Comments