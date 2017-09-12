Apple unveils iPhone X with Super Retina Display and Face ID

Apple has pulled the wraps off the iPhone X - or iPhone 10 as confirmed by Phil Schiller on stage - after months of rumours, leaks and a few name changes along the way.

The talking point of Apple's new smartphone, designed to take the smartphone into the future, is a 5.8-inch all-screen front panel, virtually banishing the bezels in the process.

Apple calls it the Super Retina Display, and it has a 2436 x 1125 resolution. It's the first OLED display to feature on an iPhone. The Super Retina Display supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR variants.

As expected, the Touch ID home button has gone. What was once seen as an iconic symbol of the iPhone, has now been replaced by a tap on the screen, or a swipe from the bottom. If you're within an app and you want to get back to the home screen, you just swipe up from the bottom of the display, and you're taken there.

The same gesture is used for multi-tasking too. Swipe up, hold your thumb or finger on the display, and swipe to the app you want to switch to. But that's when the phone is unlocked. To first unlock the iPhone X, you need to use Apple's new Face ID feature.

Several sensors and the TrueDepth front-facing camera are housed in a small cutout section at the top of the screen. This has changed the layout of information from other iPhones. The time has now been moved to the left, while battery status, mobile signal and other connectivity icons such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, have been moved to the right.

Under the hood is Apple's new A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine that takes care of learning your face. It's capable of recognising you day or night, and can adapt to changes such as facial hair. Apple also says the Neural Engine is clever enough to know when a photo of your face is being held up to the camera, so it won't unlock the phone.

The iPhone X's facial recognition capabilities can also be used to create and share Animojis, Apple's new language that follow your face. You can record voice clips with the Animoji's too, to send personalised messages to friends and family. Animojis can be viewed on other iPhone running iOS 11, or Mac.

The iPhone X has two 12-megapixel image sensors in its dual rear camera, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both lenses have optical image stabilisation, so pictures should benefit as a result, and it has a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The 7-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera supports Apple's portrait mode for selfies, and the portrait lighting mode can be used too.

Apple says the battery on the iPhone X will last 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7, and just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging. It also conveniently works with Apple's new AirPower charging mat. With the mat, you can place your Apple products: iPhone X, AirPods and Apple Watch on it, and they'll all charge. The idea being to save you taking several cables with you when you travel. The AirPower mat will be available in 2018.

The Apple iPhone X will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, and as expected, it won't be cheap. Prices in the UK are £999 for the 64GB model, £1,149 for the 256GB edition.

You can pre-order one from 27 October, with shipping starting 3 November.