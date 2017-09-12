Now Apple gets in on the leaks, iPhone X Edition and 7th gen iPod Touch listed on official site

Apple will unveil its new products tonight, including a trio of iPhones, an Apple Watch, new AirPods and a 4K HDR Apple TV. All of which being revealed recently in unofficial leaks.

Now we have confirmation that an all-new, 7th gen iPod Touch is joining the fray. And that the new flagship iPhone will be called iPhone X Edition.

That's because Apple itself has entered the leaking game, accidentally posting a body of text on its official "deals" webpage that listed all the new devices as "exceptions" to a 5 per cent cashback bonus on the online store. Crumbs.

Over the last few days, it was understood that the premium handset in the trio of new iPhones would be called iPhone X - based on mentions in a leaked version of iOS 11 GM. Prior to that, many had called it iPhone Edition. Now it seems both were right.

The other products listed include the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods. Interestingly, the updated Apple TV won't be called Apple TV 4K as previously expected, but Apple TV (2017). We wonder if it will totally replace the currently model, therefore, rather than be sold alongside.

We'll find out much more later today, for sure, with the Apple event kicking off at 6pm BST (10am PDT).

Join us for our live coverage.