iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X specs revealed in biggest leaks yet

With the Apple event due tomorrow, Tuesday 12 September, there's not long to go before we officially see a whole swathe of updated and new products from the company.

But thanks to a mighty swarm of leaks over the weekend, we think we know much of what to expect.

As well as news on an Apple Watch Series 3, new Airpod models and a 4K refresh for the Apple TV, sources have spilled many a bean on the trio of iPhones that have been rumoured for some time - including specifications and final names.

After digging in the firmware for a leaked version of iOS 11 GM, developer Steven Troughton Smith found the three, seemingly official, names for the phones to be announced tomorrow. They will be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Until very recently, it was thought they would go by the names iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and 8, even "Edition". However, the brand new, OLED display-sporting premium phone will be called X instead, according to the firmware.

It's not the first time we've heard such a rumour, but people previously thought that to be a possible codename.

Perhaps more exciting is that the same sources have discovered some of the key features and/or specs of the phones.

According to iOS 11 code strings discovered in the firmware, the iPhone X at the very least will sport a new A11 Fusion chip, with six cores. Four are said to be high performance "Mistral" cores, two will be battery efficient "Monsson" cores.

It could even be part of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus spec list too.

A further leak revealed the RAM of each phone: 2GB of RAM for the iPhone 8, 3GB for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

RAM



iPhone 8: 2GB

iPhone 8 Plus: 3GB

iPhone X: 3GB — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 11, 2017

It is claimed that the rear camera on the iPhone X will sport a 12-megapixel sensor, with support for 4K video recording at 60fps. It will also be capable of recording Full HD (1080p) video at 240fps for extreme slow motion. There is no current world on dual lens capabilities.

The front camera will be 7-megapixels and record video at 1080p in up to 30fps. Both the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models will feature Apple's Portrait Lighting settings, such as Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono and Studio Light.

Instead of a TouchID fingerprint sensor, the iPhone X will use Face ID - facial recognition software that will not only unlock the phone but can be used for Apple Pay too. In the latter case, a double tap of the larger-than-normal power button on the side is said to be also needed to confirm a payment, however.

A second Apple iOS developer, Guilherme Rambo, released a rough look at what the face authentication looks like on his Twitter feed.

Authenticating with FaceID looks like this (timing not correct because it's just the UI, not actual auth) pic.twitter.com/kvNUARDQBJ — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

There are plenty of other details being discovered in the leaked iOS GM all the time, including Animojis - animated emojis that respond to facial tracking for messaging. We'll update you as more is revealed ahead of Apple's event tomorrow.

Looking forward to Apple's new Amimojis for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X... pic.twitter.com/gk2LFCE6X0 — Rik Henderson (@RikHenderson) September 11, 2017

