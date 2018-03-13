What is Apple AirPower wireless charging and when will it come to iPhone, Apple Watch and new AirPods?

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X all feature wireless charging. They work with hundreds of Qi charging mats and accessories already available - including in-car charging stations - but will also be perfectly matched with Apple's own, new solution, the AirPower mat.

It seems the AirPower release date is, apparently, this month which matches up with a potential Apple event during the latter part of March or early April. We've also heard there will be a new MacBook (possibly a larger model to replace the MacBook Air) as well as new AirPods that will be compatible with the AirPower mat for wireless charging.

The benefit of the AirPower mat is that it will also work with Apple Watch in addition to the iPhone and the new AirPods (check out our existing AirPods review). It's also big enough for you to charge all three at the same time; your iPhone, Watch and AirPods.

Apple's AirPower is a wireless charging mat that is plugged into the wall but transfers electrical charge into compatible devices through contact alone. You just place your devices on it and they will charge the batteries without any more fuss.

The mat will charge the new iPhones: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Each of those handsets have Qi charging capabilities so can also be charged on conventional, existing Qi charging mats too. And, because it is standards compliant, AirPower should also charge other Qi-compatible smartphones, too.

The mat will also charge Apple Watch. We know it is definitely compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, with and without cellular. We also expect it to work with older Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 devices as they use the same charging base as the Series 3.

It will also charge AirPods but only if they are inside a wireless charging case at the time. This will either be via an add-on charging case or via a second-generation version of the AirPods.

