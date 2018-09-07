Apple's 2018 iPhone event: How to watch and what to expect

Apple is mere days away from announcing the next iPhone models and possibly other hardware, including a new version of the Apple Watch.

The company has invited the media to attend the show, but it'll also host a live stream so that anyone across the world can tune in and watch. If you want to see the action unfold for yourself, here's how, plus we've added some tidbits about what you can expect to happen.

The company's annual September event will be held on 12 September 2018 at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The show will start at 10am PT (6pm in the UK). Here are the different local times in major cities around the globe:

San Francisco: 10am (12 September)

10am (12 September) London: 6pm (12 September)

6pm (12 September) Paris: 7pm (12 September)

7pm (12 September) New York: 3pm (12 September)

3pm (12 September) Denver: 11am (12 September)

11am (12 September) Moscow: 8pm (12 September)

8pm (12 September) Tokyo: 3am (13 September)

3am (13 September) Beijing: 2am (13 September)

2am (13 September) Mumbai: 10pm (12 September)

10pm (12 September) Sydney: 3am (13 September)

3am (13 September) Tel Aviv: 8pm (12 September)

8pm (12 September) Toronto: 1pm (12 September)

Apple's event is available to watch online through this Apple webpage or the Apple Events app for Apple TV. It will be a two-hour-long event.

If you want to watch from a browser, Apple recommends using Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running iOS 10 or later. Mac users can also use Safari if their machine is running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. PC users on a Windows 10 machine can watch with Microsoft Edge. Other platforms may also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need the latest Apple TV software or tvOS to stream the show from the Apple events app.

When the show is done, you will be able to re-watch the stream from Apple's website or from iTunes.

According to various rumours, leaks, and reports from the past few months, there is a high probablity Apple will announce the following:

However, if we had to guess, Apple might hold a separate event in October to announce the new Macs, as it's done that in the past.