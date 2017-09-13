Apple iPhone X event: What was launched and how to re-watch?

Apple's major iPhone X event is now done and dusted.

We were treated to not one, or two, but three new iPhone models. But before the company got into those new devices, it announced a new Apple Watch, new Apple TV, and more. If you were busy during the event, no worries. Here's everything you need to know about what was announced, including how to catch the event's live stream after the fact. Also, check out our Apple hub for all the latest.

Here's a round-up of everything that was announced:

Continue reading if you'd like to know more about each announcement.

Apple has pulled the wraps off the iPhone X - or iPhone 10 as confirmed on stage - after months of rumours, leaks, and a few name changes along the way. It will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, and as expected, it won't be cheap. Prices will start at $999. You can order one from 27 October, with shipping starting 3 November.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were announced prior to the iPhone X. Their design is all-new - with glass on the front and back. They'll be available in silver, space grey, and gold. The iPhone 8 64GB costs $699 (there's also a 256GB version), while the iPhone 8 Plus costs $799 for 64GB (also a 256GB version). Preorders open 15 September, and it will arrive 22 September.

Apple also took the wraps off its newest Apple Watch, and thanks to plenty of leaks and rumours in the past few months, there wasn’t a huge amount to surprise us. If you're wanting to get your hands on it, you'll be able to order one from 15 September, with devices shipping from 22 September. Pricing will start at $329 for the non-cellular model and $399 for the cellular LTE-equipped Watch.

As part of its September 2017 product unveiling event, Apple finally announced a follow-up to its fourth generation Apple TV, with an enhanced model. Called Apple TV 4K, the new set-top box will be available from 22 September in two storage sizes: 32GB and 64GB. It is priced at a premium over the existing HD Apple TV model because it supports both ultra high resolution video and HDR.

Apple has revealed its latest iPhone handsets and along with some great new features, including wireless charging. They work with hundreds of Qi charging mats and accessories already available - including in-car charging stations - but will also be perfectly matched with Apple's own, new solution, the AirPower mat. Apple has yet to reveal how much it will cost or when you can get it, though

Apple's iOS 11 update is now in public beta, and it was expected to get an official launch alongside the new iPhones. Now we know that Apple’s newest mobile operating system will be released on 19 September. It brings Siri translations, Apple Pay in iMessage, split screen mode on iPad, drag and drop, ARKit, a new control center, a Do Not Disturb mode while driving, screen recording, and more.

Apple held its keynote address at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST) on 12 September. It was available to watch online through this Apple website or the Apple Events app for Apple TV. It was a two-hour-long event.

If you want to watch from a browser, you must use Safari on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch (running iOS version 7.0 or later). Mac users will need to run Safari 6.0.5 or later on a device with OS X 10.8.5 or newer. PC users can use the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10.

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show from the same app.

You can re-watch from Apple's website here or from iTunes here.