Apple September 2019 event: How to watch and what to expect

- You can watch the show online. Here's how.

Another year, another new round of iPhone models.

Apple has invited the media to watch it unveil its next iPhone series, thought to be called the iPhone 11 or maybe even just iPhone. We may see upgrades to other hardware, plus the release of iOS 13 and other operating system updates, and perhaps the launch of Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus. While most of that is unconfirmed at this point, we're pretty sure at least new iPhones are in store.

For more about what to expect, including how to watch, keep reading.

Apple Iphone 8 2017 Event How To Watch Online And What To Expect image 7

When is Apple's event?

Apple's event will be held Tuesday, 10 September at 10am PT in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Here are the different local times:

  • San Francisco: 10am PT on 10 September
  • Chicago: 12pm on 10 September
  • New York: 1pm on 10 September
  • London: 6pm on 10 September
  • Stockholm: 7pm on 10 September
  • Paris: 7pm on 10 September
  • Rome: 7pm on 10 September
  • Berlin: 7pm on 10 September
  • Hong Kong: 1am on 11 September
  • Beijing: 1am on 11 September
  • Seoul: 2am on 11 September
  • Sydney: 3am on 11 September
  • New Delhi: 10:30pm on 10 September
  • Moscow: 8pm on 10 September
  • Cape Town: 7pm on 10 September
Apple Iphone 8 2017 Event How To Watch Online And What To Expect image 6

How to watch Apple's event online

The easiest way to watch Apple's event is from Apple's Event webpage. You'll need an iPhone, iPod, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later. To watch on your desktop, use a Mac with Safari on MacOS Sierra 10.12 or later or a PC with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. According to Apple, you can also watch the iPhone announcement using Chrome or Firefox, as long as you're using versions that support MSE, H.264, and AAC.

You can also watch on your Apple TV: Download the Apple Events app from the App Store for Apple TV, or stream from your iOS device via AirPlay. Just ensure it's a second-generation Apple TV, with the latest Apple TV software or TvOS.

Apple Iphone 8 2017 Event How To Watch Online And What To Expect image 5

What to expect from Apple's event

Event invites usually tease the theme, but this particular one merely shows an updated, transparent version of Apple's classic color-code logo and the tagline "By innovation only." So, what does all that mean? It's hard to say for certain.

New iPhone 11 series

Based on several leaks and obvious guesswork, we can expect the 2019 iPhone lineup to debut. There should be three different models: Two with OLED screens in 5.8- and 6.5-inch sizes; and one LCD iPhone that's 6.1 inches. All three will have spec and camera improvements, too. Their names are unclear at this point, with reports going between iPhone 11 and just iPhone and even iPhone Pro.

For more about the next iPhone, thought to be called iPhone 11, see our guides:

Other hardware upgrades

Apple's iPhone event might also preview an updated Apple Watch - maybe even a new 10.2-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well. However, Apple may wait to introduce these devices at a second autumn event, as it has done in the past.

For more about the upcoming hardware, see our guides:

Software updates and services

Apple's hardware will also ship with the latest version of its operating systems. We expect iOS 13 to be released, along with MacOS Catalina, WatchOS 6, iPadOS, and tvOS 13. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ should also launch sometime this autumn, Apple has said.

For more about Apple's new software and services, see our guides:

