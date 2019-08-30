Another year, another new round of iPhone models.

Apple has invited the media to watch it unveil its next iPhone series, thought to be called the iPhone 11 or maybe even just iPhone. We may see upgrades to other hardware, plus the release of iOS 13 and other operating system updates, and perhaps the launch of Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus. While most of that is unconfirmed at this point, we're pretty sure at least new iPhones are in store.

For more about what to expect, including how to watch, keep reading.

Apple's event will be held Tuesday, 10 September at 10am PT in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Here are the different local times:

San Francisco: 10am PT on 10 September

Chicago: 12pm on 10 September

New York: 1pm on 10 September

London: 6pm on 10 September

Stockholm: 7pm on 10 September

Paris: 7pm on 10 September

Rome: 7pm on 10 September

Berlin: 7pm on 10 September

Hong Kong: 1am on 11 September

Beijing: 1am on 11 September

Seoul: 2am on 11 September

Sydney: 3am on 11 September

New Delhi: 10:30pm on 10 September

Moscow: 8pm on 10 September

Cape Town: 7pm on 10 September

The easiest way to watch Apple's event is from Apple's Event webpage. You'll need an iPhone, iPod, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later. To watch on your desktop, use a Mac with Safari on MacOS Sierra 10.12 or later or a PC with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. According to Apple, you can also watch the iPhone announcement using Chrome or Firefox, as long as you're using versions that support MSE, H.264, and AAC.

You can also watch on your Apple TV: Download the Apple Events app from the App Store for Apple TV, or stream from your iOS device via AirPlay. Just ensure it's a second-generation Apple TV, with the latest Apple TV software or TvOS.

Event invites usually tease the theme, but this particular one merely shows an updated, transparent version of Apple's classic color-code logo and the tagline "By innovation only." So, what does all that mean? It's hard to say for certain.

Based on several leaks and obvious guesswork, we can expect the 2019 iPhone lineup to debut. There should be three different models: Two with OLED screens in 5.8- and 6.5-inch sizes; and one LCD iPhone that's 6.1 inches. All three will have spec and camera improvements, too. Their names are unclear at this point, with reports going between iPhone 11 and just iPhone and even iPhone Pro.

Apple's iPhone event might also preview an updated Apple Watch - maybe even a new 10.2-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well. However, Apple may wait to introduce these devices at a second autumn event, as it has done in the past.

Apple's hardware will also ship with the latest version of its operating systems. We expect iOS 13 to be released, along with MacOS Catalina, WatchOS 6, iPadOS, and tvOS 13. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ should also launch sometime this autumn, Apple has said.

