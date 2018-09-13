Apple Event: All the announcements including iPhone XS, plus how to watch it again

Another year, another round of iPhone refreshes.

Apple's Gather Round event in Cupertino is done and dusted, and we are left with three new iPhone models, as well as a new Apple Watch and more details about upcoming software updates. The two-hour-long event featured plenty of executives, product demos, and boasting from Apple, per usual. Here's everything the company announced during the show, plus how to watch the action after the fact.

The event was held on 12 September 2018 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The show started at 10am PT (6pm in the UK).

Apple's event is still available to watch online through this Apple webpage or the Apple Events app for Apple TV or or on iTunes.

If you want to watch from a browser, Apple recommends using Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running iOS 10 or later. Mac users can also use Safari if their machine is running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. PC users on a Windows 10 machine can watch with Microsoft Edge. Other platforms may also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need the latest Apple TV software or tvOS to stream the show from the Apple events app.

Apple announced three new iPhone models: an iPhone XS, an updated version of the 2017 iPhone X with an OLED screen; an iPhone XS Max, a larger version of the iPhone XS with an OLED screen; and an iPhone XR, Apple's "budget" 2018 iPhone that has an LCD screen. The company also announced a new Apple Watch Series 4 with larger screen, built-in ECG scanner, and a heavier focus on fitness.

Beyond hardware refreshes, Apple revealed when iOS 12, TVOS 12, and MacOS Mojave would finally release. It also discussed new features coming to HomePod. Check out our product guides below for more details about each of these updates:

Apple was expected to announce new iPad Pro tablets with Face ID, lower-cost MacBook laptops, a new Mac Mini, second-generation AirPods, and a launch date for the AirPower charging mat. It didn't discuss any of those items, though we suspect it will hold another event in October - like it has done in the past - to announce many, if not all, of these rumoured updates. Check out our rumour round-ups: