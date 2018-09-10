Apple's 2018 iPhone event: How to watch and what to expect

Apple will soon announce the next iPhone models and possibly other hardware, including a new version of the Apple Watch.
The company has invited the media to attend the show, but it'll also host a live stream so that anyone across the world can tune in and watch. If you want to see the action unfold for yourself, here's how. We've also added some tidbits about what you can expect to happen.
When is Apple's 2018 iPhone launch event?
The company's annual September event will be held on 12 September 2018 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The show will start at 10am PT (6pm in the UK). Here are the different local times in major cities around the globe:
- San Francisco: 10am (12 September)
- Denver: 11am (12 September)
- Toronto: 1pm (12 September)
- New York: 3pm (12 September)
- London: 6pm (12 September)
- Paris: 7pm (12 September)
- Moscow: 8pm (12 September)
- Tel Aviv: 8pm (12 September)
- Mumbai: 10pm (12 September)
- Beijing: 2am (13 September)
- Tokyo: 3am (13 September)
- Sydney: 3am (13 September)
How to watch Apple's 2018 iPhone event
Apple's event is available to watch online through this Apple webpage or the Apple Events app for Apple TV. It will be a 2-hour-long event.
Browser
If you want to watch from a browser, Apple recommends using Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running iOS 10 or later. Mac users can also use Safari if their machine is running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. PC users on a Windows 10 machine can watch with Microsoft Edge. Other platforms may also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).
Apple TV
Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need the latest Apple TV software or tvOS to stream the show from the Apple events app.
After the fact
When the show is done, you will be able to re-watch the stream from Apple's website or from iTunes.
What will Apple unveil?
According to various rumours, leaks, and reports from the past few months, there is a high probability Apple will announce the following:
- Three new iPhone models: See our 2018 iPhone rumour round-up.
- iOS 12 release date: See our iOS 12 guide.
- New Apple Watch: See our Apple Watch Series 4 rumour round-up.
- New iPad Pro tablets with Face ID: See our 2018 iPad Pro round-up.
- New MacBook: See our 2018 MacBook rumour round-up.
- New Mac Mini: See our 2018 Mac Mini news.
- MacOS Mojave release date: See our Mojave guide.
- New AirPods: See our AirPods 2 rumour round-up.
- AirPower launch date: See our AirPower guide.
However, if we had to guess, Apple might hold a separate event in October to announce the new Macs, as it has done that in the past.