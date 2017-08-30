iPhone 8 features fully revealed in detailed report

There has been a lot said about the iPhone 8 in the last few months and we're pretty sure that, as we rush headlong to a prospective announcement event on 12 September, there'll be more to come yet. However, one report shows a more complete picture of what to expect with Apple's new flagship phone.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has a great reputation when it comes to all things Apple and he's published a detailed breakdown of what the iPhone 8 could offer on release next month. He looks at each of the rumoured features and it adds up to something distinctly different for the company.
- iPhone on Carphone Warehouse
- Apple iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
You can see an annotated illustration of the new feature set on Bloomberg itself, but here's a handy breakdown of all the brand new features, as detailed by Gurman:
- Virtual home button to replace TouchID sensor - just swipe up. There will be 3D facial recognition to unlock the phone instead.
- There will be an infra-red sensor on the front to make sure it also recognises your face in dark conditions.
- Reconfigured cameras will be better suited for augmented reality applications.
- A SmartCamera will be able to detect scenes and objects automatically.
- A11 processor - 10nm design for new, faster processing.
Also new to iPhone but already available on other devices, most notably Samsung smartphones and other Android handsets:
- All-screen design that's similar to Samsung's Infinity Display on Note 8 and Galaxy S8.
- Slimmer bezels.
- OLED panel.
- Inductive/wireless charging.
- Tap to wake function like several Android phones.
As we've heard plenty of times before, Gurman claims the iPhone 8 will launch alongside iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus upgrades to the existing range. We've previously heard that the all-new model could cost around $1,000, so those will be cheaper options.