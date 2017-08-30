iPhone 8 features fully revealed in detailed report

There has been a lot said about the iPhone 8 in the last few months and we're pretty sure that, as we rush headlong to a prospective announcement event on 12 September, there'll be more to come yet. However, one report shows a more complete picture of what to expect with Apple's new flagship phone.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has a great reputation when it comes to all things Apple and he's published a detailed breakdown of what the iPhone 8 could offer on release next month. He looks at each of the rumoured features and it adds up to something distinctly different for the company.

You can see an annotated illustration of the new feature set on Bloomberg itself, but here's a handy breakdown of all the brand new features, as detailed by Gurman:

Virtual home button to replace TouchID sensor - just swipe up. There will be 3D facial recognition to unlock the phone instead.

There will be an infra-red sensor on the front to make sure it also recognises your face in dark conditions.

Reconfigured cameras will be better suited for augmented reality applications.

A SmartCamera will be able to detect scenes and objects automatically.

A11 processor - 10nm design for new, faster processing.

Also new to iPhone but already available on other devices, most notably Samsung smartphones and other Android handsets:

All-screen design that's similar to Samsung's Infinity Display on Note 8 and Galaxy S8.

Slimmer bezels.

OLED panel.

Inductive/wireless charging.

Tap to wake function like several Android phones.

As we've heard plenty of times before, Gurman claims the iPhone 8 will launch alongside iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus upgrades to the existing range. We've previously heard that the all-new model could cost around $1,000, so those will be cheaper options.