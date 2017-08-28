Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 September

Apple could announce its latest iPhone models in about two weeks.

The company is reportedly holding an event on 12 September, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. It is expected to release three new devices: a tenth anniversary flagship iPhone, likely called the iPhone 8, which has an edge-to-edge OLED display and 3D face-scanning technology, as well as successors to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, both of which may have a glass back and wireless charging.

You can learn more about the next iPhones from Pocket-lint's round-up here. Keep in mind Apple hasn't yet sent out invites to the media, but we suspect they'll arrive soon. After all, for several years, Apple has announced a new iPhone in September, and there is no reason to think why the company would break that pattern this year, although there has been rumours about the iPhone 8 launching after its siblings.

Apple might use its 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theatre for the event. The theatre is located at its new campus, which has been under construction for years but has yet to be completed. Construction could affect the location of the event, the report said. If that's true, the new iPhone models could then debut at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, a venue Apple has used for the past two years.

Beyond new iPhones, Apple might also announce new Apple Watch Series 3 models, a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR, and release dates for iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra, WatchOS 4, and TvOS 11.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.