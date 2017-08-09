iPhone 8 might be able to detect your face and auto-mute notifications

Leaks about the iPhone 8's design are fun, but sometimes it's cooler to hear about new features that'll make it standout.

And the latest leak on the upcoming Apple smartphone is a great example of that. Developer Guilherme Rambo has been combing through that Apple HomePod code that leaked recently for more information about the next iPhone. And, according to what's he found, we can expect iPhone 8 to leverage its much-rumoured front-facing 3D sensor in order to pinpoint whether it's being actively used.

Why would it do that? To silence notifications, of course. Just think about it: When you're looking at your phone, swiping through apps or playing or game or watching a video, you do not need to hear your notifications as they come through. You can see them. Mom's calling. Yup, you know. Got a new email. Yup, you saw. If you silence your notifications 24/7 because of this, maybe soon you won't.

Nothing is for sure, but the phone is expected to pack some new hardware and features, including a face unlock biometric check, which, if that's true, then your phone should be able to detect when you're looking at it in order to mute notifications. We will know more soon. A new report from KGI Securities, which is usually spot on with predictions, claims the iPhone 8 will arrive in September.

It should launch alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus models (via 9to5Mac). Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details about the phone, including what else it might feature and how much it could cost