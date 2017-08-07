Glass back on iPhone 7S dummy model suggests wireless charging is on the way

We've spent so much time focusing on the Apple iPhone 8, that the 7S and 7S Plus have largely gone under the radar. That's now changed thanks to some leaked images purporting to be a dummy model of the upcoming iPhone 7S Plus appearing online.

The photos are courtesy of usually reliable leakster Sonny Dickson, and they show the phone with a glass rear panel. If indicative of the final model, the iPhone 7S may finally support wireless charging.

Wireless charging has been a long-rumoured feature for the iPhone, and has even allegedly been confirmed by one of Apple's suppliers.

The iPhone 7S, with potential glass rear panel, could support inductive charging via a dedicated pad, and negate the need for a Lightning cable. If true, you can bet your bottom dollar Apple will design its own charging pad that everyone will immediately want.

The pictures show no visible antenna lines on the rear, which would be a first for an iPhone, but this would be possible with a glass rear panel, as the antenna lines should be able to have more freedom when it comes to placement. The current aluminium rear panel has the power to block signals.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 7S Plus looks largely unchanged from the model it will replace. The horizontally aligned dual rear camera is present and correct, and doesn't take on the vertical positioning expected on the iPhone 8.

The more premium and more expensive model is said to be getting an advanced facial recognition on the front, which requires more sensors. These sensors will take up space once occupied by the rear camera, forcing Apple to change its positioning on the back.

This also implies the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will keep the current Touch ID home button and bezels above and below the screen. The iPhone 8 meanwhile will ditch it in favour of an all-screen front panel instead.

All three iPhone models should be unveiled in September, with the 7S series going on sale a few weeks after unveiling, and the iPhone 8 much later in October.