Apple iPhone 8 may have 4K recording on both front and rear cameras

The Apple HomePod developer code keeps churning up more information about the upcoming iPhone 8, and the latest refers to the phone's cameras. iHelp has discovered some lines within the code that suggest both the rear and front cameras could support 4K recording at 60 frames per second.

It's not out the realms of possibility for the rear camera to support the frame rate, but it's unusual to see it supported by the front camera as well. The majority of front-facing cameras max out at 1080p HD, so for Apple to bump it up to 4K, as well as 60fps, is quite something.

MySmartPrice points out that the developer code can be misleading at times, as in 2015, when the iOS 9 code was released, it suggested the front-facing FaceTime camera would be able to support 720p at 240fps. That never came to fruition, so it's worth taking the possibility of a 4K FaceTime camera with a pinch of salt for now.

The Apple HomePod developer code has already revealed the iPhone 8 may not have a Touch ID sensor at all, instead switching to facial recognition. It's also mentioned a "split" status bar at the top of the screen, and has an image showing an iPhone with minimal bezels around all sides.

The iPhone 8 should be unveiled in September, and will be the first iPhone to feature an OLED screen. We're expecting it to go on sale after the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus due to OLED supply issues.