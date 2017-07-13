EE brings the noise with 6 months free Apple Music and data for all pay monthly customers

EE is feeling generous this summer, and is offering all pay monthly and SIM-only customers six months of Apple Music access completely free of charge, and free data use to go with it.

It means you can stream and download as much music as you want, from Apple's extensive catalogue, or make use of the 24/7 Beats 1 Radio, without eating into your regular data.

Currently, only new customers who sign up to an EE plan can get 6 months of Apple Music for free, this new offer is open to everyone on the network.

Once the six month free period is finished, customers will automatically be enrolled on to the standard £9.99/month Apple Music plan. However, customers can stop this happening by cancelling at any time during the free period, while still getting the full six months of use.

Any songs downloaded or saved to playlists during the free period will no longer be able to played without signing up to the £9.99/month plan.

Rival mobile network Three has just released a Go Binge plan for free data usage with services such Netflix and SoundCloud. However, to take advantage of this, customers need to be signed up to a tariff with 4GB of data or more. With EE, all customers on a pay monthly or SIM-only plan can take advantage, no matter how much data is included. Although, you will need to have some of your data allowance left to be able to use the service.

The offer will go live on 19 July, with EE customers being notified soon of their eligibility and details on how to sign up. There are two ways to do so, either by logging into the My EE app on iOS or Android, or by texting MUSIC to 150 from the 19 July onwards.