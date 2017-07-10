  1. Home
Apple iPhone 8 said to be limited to four colours, including a mirrored finish

Benjamin Geskin
The Apple iPhone 8 rumour never ceases for a moment. Whether it's suggesting Apple's premium phone may ditch the Touch ID fingerprint scanner entirely, in favour of facial recognition, or that the phone will cost over $1,000 when it's released, there's never a lull period.

The latest rumour, courtesy of Benjamin Geskin, the man responsible for several renders of the iPhone 8 among other smartphones, suggests the new iPhone will come in just four colour finishes.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in six colourways, so having just four for the iPhone 8 could add an extra sense of exclusivity. One of the colour options is said to be a mirrored finish. Geskin doesn't give any real detail as to the exact finish, but he suggests it will be reflective, perfect for making sure you look the part before taking a selfie, perhaps. To illustrate how it could look, he has posted photos of an iPhone 6 with a mirrored case, in both black and silver.

He doesn't say exactly whether the iPhone 8 will borrow colours from the iPhone 7 range, such as black, jet black, gold, rose gold, silver or (Product)Red, or if the other three will be entirely new as well. He simply says the mirrored finish will be new.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, but may not be on sale at the same time, instead being released in late October or November, because of supply issues with the OLED panel.

