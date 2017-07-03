  Will iPhone 8 ditch Touch ID entirely for facial recognition instead?

It's OK to be sceptical about this latest iPhone 8 rumour.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via StreetInsider), the OLED iPhone 8 - one of three new iPhones expected to be announced in September - will not feature a Touch ID fingerprint sensor whatsoever. The analyst has a decent track record when it comes to leaking Apple news, and he's usually taken seriously by the media every time he puts out a new report.

Kuo claimed the iPhone 8 will have "the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone currently available worldwide", largely due to reduced bezels and an edge-to-edge display. There will be a "notch" on the front for the selfie camera and sensors, but there won't be a physical Home button. In fact, there will be no Touch ID incorporated into the OLED smartphone's display.

Kuo noted Apple is still trying to overcome technical challenges with implementing Touch ID into the front display:

"We predict the OLED model won’t support fingerprint recognition, reasons being: (1) the full-screen design doesn’t work with existing capacitive fingerprint recognition, and (2) the scan-through ability of the under-display fingerprint solution still has technical challenges".

The analyst didn't specify whether Touch ID would be relocated elsewhere, and because there has been no sign yet that Touch ID will be moved to the back of the device, many publications are assuming that means Apple will ditch Touch ID altogether. Kuo even suggested features like "3D sensing for facial recognition" would be added as a new form of biometric security.

He said the "iPhone 8 won’t support under-display fingerprint recognition", though Apple will roll out the phone with a "virtual Home button". This button "will not support fingerprint recognition", Kuo explained, so the phone will support "3D sensing for facial recognition" instead. Now, we have doubts about all this, considering facial recognition technology currently isn't very secure.

Also, it just seems unlikely since Apple just added Touch ID to the MacBook range. For more information about what the iPhone 8 could feature, see Pocket-lint's round up.