Apple iPhone 8 dummy model revealed in video

Following leaks of renders and pictures, we now have a video showing us a dummy model of the iPhone 8, used by case manufacturers, to reveal exactly what Apple's upcoming premium flagship will look like.

The video is from YouTube user EverythingApplePro, and he obviously doesn't mind revealing his full identity when showing off the model. Although Apple must expect leaks every year, to have the dummy model quite clearly revealed in a video must be a little annoying.

Anyway, the model. It doesn't necessarily show us anything we haven't seen before, but we now get to see the exact dimensions and where everything will be placed. Because it's a dummy model it won't turn on, so it looks like a shiny slab of black glass.

On the front is the bezel-less edge-to-edge display we're expecting, while on the back is a vertically arranged dual-lens camera that protrudes slightly from the surface.

The most interesting thing from this leak is the apparent confirmation that the TouchID sensor will in fact be embedded into the display, as there's nothing to see on the rear of the phone, nor is there a cutout in the accompanying case.

An embedded sensor is believed to have caused major issues in the production of the iPhone 8, but Apple is thought to have cracked it by using an optical scanning technology. Apple could beat major rival Samsung to the punch with an embedded display, although Qualcomm has now developed an ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technology which can be fitted under an OLED display, or integrated into a metal or glass body.

The Apple iPhone 8 should be unveiled at Apple's usual September event alongside the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, but may not launch at the same time, it may be on shelves in October or November.