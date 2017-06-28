iPhone Photography Awards 2017 - The best photos taken on an iPhone

The Apple iPhone always has an incredibly good camera, no matter which version you have. With the very latest iPhone 7 Plus, Apple used a dual-lens camera for the first time to offer greater zoom and effective bokeh effects.

Photographers often turn to the iPhone to take professional-style photos, ditching the need for 'proper' DSLR cameras and expensive kit. Apple's smartphone has become so popular for taking photos, that the term iPhoneography was coined, which refers to an image that has been shot and processed solely on the phone.

It's with that in mind that the iPhone Photography Awards were born, and have been going since 2008. There are 20 categories in total, which include:

Photographer of the Year

The America I Know

Abstract

Animals

Architecture

Children

Floral

Landscape

Lifestyle

Nature

News/Events

Other

Panorama

People

Portrait

Series

Still Life

Sunset

Travel

Trees

The winners of this year's competition are in, and the successful photos are better than ever.

Sebastiano Tomada, from Brooklyn New York, United States. Children of Qayyarah was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Branda O Se, from Cork, Ireland. Dock Worker was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Yeow-Kwang Yeo, from Singapore. The Performer was shot on an iPhone 6 Plus.

Kuanglong Zhang, from Shenzhen, China. The City Palace was shot on an iPhone 7.

Juan Carlos Castañeda from Astoria NY, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

Davis Bell, from Los Angeles CA, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.

Maria K. Pianu, from Pordenone, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Christopher Armstrong from Sydney, Australia.

David Redhill from Sydney, Australia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

Lee Jones from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7.

Francesca Tonegutti from Milan, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.

Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.

Shuo Li from Beijing, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

Paddy Chao, from Taipei, Taiwan. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

Patryk Kuleta from Warsaw, Poland.

Naian Feng from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.

Szymon Felkel from Poznan, Poland.

Varvara Vislenko from St. Petersburg, Russia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Barry Mayes from Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Sidney Po from Cebu, Phillipines.

Smetanina Julia from Moscow, Russia.

Laura Warren from Putney, VT, United States.

Christian Horgan from Freemantle, Australia.

Sergey Pesterev from Mendeleevo, Russia.

Alexandra Maldonado from Quito, Ecuador.

Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh, PA USA.

YuMing Guan from Guangdong, China.

Chung Hung from Taipei, Taiwan.

Aaron Sandberg from Chicago IL, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China.

Joseph-Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States.

Samuel Nacar from Albacete, Spain.

Thea Mihu from Sibiu, Romania.

Xirui Huang from Hunan, China.

Darren Boyd from London, United Kingdom.

Zarni Myo Win from Yangon, Myanmar.

Glenn Homann from Ipswich Queensland, Australia.

Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh PA, USA.

Andrew McCausland from Abbotsford BC, Canada.

Brian Marchuck from Lancaster PA, United States.

Dina Alfasi from Israel.

Jiabing He from Guangdong, China.

Marina Spironetti from Milano, Italy.

Gabriel Ribeiro from Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil

Dan Liu from Sichuan, China

Vlad Vasylkevych from Kiev, Ukraine

Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States

Javier Wandosell from Madrid, Spain

Pierfrancesco Ajroldi from Roma, Italy

David Hayes from Milford OH, United States

Deena Berton from Weston MA, United States

Waldemar Nowak from Gdańsk, Polan

Kuanglong Zhang from Guangdong, China

Xiaoying Tang from Zhejiang, China

Joseph Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States

Jen Pollack Bianco from Seattle WA, United States

Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States

Li Jinquan from Beijing, Chin

Magali Chesnel from Ferney-Voltaire, France

Dyllon Wolf from Huntingtown MD, United States

3rd Place – Trees

Kaiyuan Teng from Taipei, Taiwan