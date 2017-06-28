iPhone Photography Awards 2017 - The best photos taken on an iPhone

The Apple iPhone always has an incredibly good camera, no matter which version you have. With the very latest iPhone 7 Plus, Apple used a dual-lens camera for the first time to offer greater zoom and effective bokeh effects.
Photographers often turn to the iPhone to take professional-style photos, ditching the need for 'proper' DSLR cameras and expensive kit. Apple's smartphone has become so popular for taking photos, that the term iPhoneography was coined, which refers to an image that has been shot and processed solely on the phone.
It's with that in mind that the iPhone Photography Awards were born, and have been going since 2008. There are 20 categories in total, which include:
- Photographer of the Year
- The America I Know
- Abstract
- Animals
- Architecture
- Children
- Floral
- Landscape
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- News/Events
- Other
- Panorama
- People
- Portrait
- Series
- Still Life
- Sunset
- Travel
- Trees
The winners of this year's competition are in, and the successful photos are better than ever.
Children of Qayyarah - Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year
Sebastiano Tomada, from Brooklyn New York, United States. Children of Qayyarah was shot on an iPhone 6s.
Dock Worker - 1st Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year
Branda O Se, from Cork, Ireland. Dock Worker was shot on an iPhone 6s.
The Performer - 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year
Yeow-Kwang Yeo, from Singapore. The Performer was shot on an iPhone 6 Plus.
The City Palace - 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year
Kuanglong Zhang, from Shenzhen, China. The City Palace was shot on an iPhone 7.
1st Place – The America I Know
Juan Carlos Castañeda from Astoria NY, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.
2nd Place – The America I Know
Davis Bell, from Los Angeles CA, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.
3rd Place – The America I Know
Maria K. Pianu, from Pordenone, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.
1st Place - Abstract
Christopher Armstrong from Sydney, Australia.
2nd Place - Abstract
David Redhill from Sydney, Australia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.
3rd Place - Abstract
Lee Jones from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7.
1st Place - Animals
Francesca Tonegutti from Milan, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.
2nd Place - Animals
Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.
3rd Place - Animals
Shuo Li from Beijing, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.
1st Place - Architecture
Paddy Chao, from Taipei, Taiwan. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.
2nd Place - Architecture
Patryk Kuleta from Warsaw, Poland.
3rd Place - Architecture
Naian Feng from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.
1st Place - Children
Szymon Felkel from Poznan, Poland.
2nd Place - Children
Varvara Vislenko from St. Petersburg, Russia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.
3rd Place - Children
Barry Mayes from Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.
1st Place - Floral
Sidney Po from Cebu, Phillipines.
2nd Place - Floral
Smetanina Julia from Moscow, Russia.
3rd Place - Floral
Laura Warren from Putney, VT, United States.
1st Place - Landscape
Christian Horgan from Freemantle, Australia.
2nd Place - Landscape
Sergey Pesterev from Mendeleevo, Russia.
3rd Place - Landscape
Alexandra Maldonado from Quito, Ecuador.
1st Place - Lifestyle
Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh, PA USA.
2nd Place - Lifestyle
YuMing Guan from Guangdong, China.
3rd Place - Lifestyle
Chung Hung from Taipei, Taiwan.
1st Place - Nature
Aaron Sandberg from Chicago IL, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.
2nd Place - Nature
Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China.
3rd Place - Nature
Joseph-Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States.
1st Place - News/Events
Samuel Nacar from Albacete, Spain.
2nd Place - News/Events
Thea Mihu from Sibiu, Romania.
3rd Place - News/Events
Xirui Huang from Hunan, China.
1st Place - Other
Darren Boyd from London, United Kingdom.
2nd Place - Other
Zarni Myo Win from Yangon, Myanmar.
3rd Place - Other
Glenn Homann from Ipswich Queensland, Australia.
1st Place - Panorama
Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh PA, USA.
2nd Place - Panorama
Andrew McCausland from Abbotsford BC, Canada.
3rd Place - Panorama
Brian Marchuck from Lancaster PA, United States.
1st Place - People
Dina Alfasi from Israel.
2nd Place - People
Jiabing He from Guangdong, China.
3rd Place - People
Marina Spironetti from Milano, Italy.
1st Place – Portrait
Gabriel Ribeiro from Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil
2nd Place – Portrait
Dan Liu from Sichuan, China
3rd Place – Portrait
Vlad Vasylkevych from Kiev, Ukraine
1st Place – Series - Image of Structure
Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States
2nd Place – Series - Hidden Parts
Javier Wandosell from Madrid, Spain
3rd Place – Series - Alzheimer
Pierfrancesco Ajroldi from Roma, Italy
1st Place – Still Life
David Hayes from Milford OH, United States
2nd Place – Still Life
Deena Berton from Weston MA, United States
3rd Place – Still Life
Waldemar Nowak from Gdańsk, Polan
1st Place – Sunset
Kuanglong Zhang from Guangdong, China
2nd Place – Sunset
Xiaoying Tang from Zhejiang, China
3rd Place – Sunset
Joseph Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States
1st Place – Travel
Jen Pollack Bianco from Seattle WA, United States
2nd Place – Travel
Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States
3rd Place – Travel
Li Jinquan from Beijing, Chin
1st Place – Trees
Magali Chesnel from Ferney-Voltaire, France
2nd Place – Trees
Dyllon Wolf from Huntingtown MD, United States
3rd Place – Trees
Kaiyuan Teng from Taipei, Taiwan