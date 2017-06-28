  1. Home
iPhone Photography Awards 2017 - The best photos taken on an iPhone

iPhone Photography Awards 2017 - The best photos taken on an iPhone
The Apple iPhone always has an incredibly good camera, no matter which version you have. With the very latest iPhone 7 Plus, Apple used a dual-lens camera for the first time to offer greater zoom and effective bokeh effects.

Photographers often turn to the iPhone to take professional-style photos, ditching the need for 'proper' DSLR cameras and expensive kit. Apple's smartphone has become so popular for taking photos, that the term iPhoneography was coined, which refers to an image that has been shot and processed solely on the phone.

It's with that in mind that the iPhone Photography Awards were born, and have been going since 2008. There are 20 categories in total, which include:

  • Photographer of the Year
  • The America I Know
  • Abstract
  • Animals
  • Architecture
  • Children
  • Floral
  • Landscape
  • Lifestyle
  • Nature
  • News/Events
  • Other
  • Panorama
  • People
  • Portrait
  • Series
  • Still Life
  • Sunset
  • Travel
  • Trees

The winners of this year's competition are in, and the successful photos are better than ever. 

Children of Qayyarah - Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year

Sebastiano TomadaIPP Awards 2017 - Photographer of the Year image 1

Sebastiano Tomada, from Brooklyn New York, United States. Children of Qayyarah was shot on an iPhone 6s.

Dock Worker - 1st Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year

Branda O SeIPP Awards 2017 - Photographer of the Year image 2

Branda O Se, from Cork, Ireland. Dock Worker was shot on an iPhone 6s.

The Performer - 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year

Yeow-Kwang YeoIPP Awards 2017 - Photographer of the Year image 3

Yeow-Kwang Yeo, from Singapore. The Performer was shot on an iPhone 6 Plus.

The City Palace - 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year

Kuanglong ZhangIPP Awards 2017 - Photographer of the Year image 4

Kuanglong Zhang, from Shenzhen, China. The City Palace was shot on an iPhone 7.

1st Place – The America I Know

Juan Carlos CastañedaIpp Awards 2017 – The America I Know image 1

Juan Carlos Castañeda from Astoria NY, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

2nd Place – The America I Know

Davis BellIpp Awards 2017 – The America I Know image 2

Davis Bell, from Los Angeles CA, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.

3rd Place – The America I Know

Maria K. PianuIpp Awards 2017 – The America I Know image 3

Maria K. Pianu, from Pordenone, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

1st Place - Abstract

Christopher ArmstrongIpp Awards 2017 - Abstract image 1

Christopher Armstrong from Sydney, Australia.

2nd Place - Abstract

David RedhillIpp Awards 2017 - Abstract image 2

David Redhill from Sydney, Australia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

3rd Place - Abstract

Lee JonesIpp Awards 2017 - Abstract image 3

Lee Jones from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7.

1st Place - Animals

Francesca ToneguttiIpp Awards 2017 - Animals image 1

Francesca Tonegutti from Milan, Italy. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6.

2nd Place - Animals

Dongrui YuIpp Awards 2017 - Animals image 2

Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.

3rd Place - Animals

Shuo LiIpp Awards 2017 - Animals image 3

Shuo Li from Beijing, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

1st Place - Architecture

Paddy ChaoIpp Awards 2017 - Architecture image 1

Paddy Chao, from Taipei, Taiwan. This photo was shot on an iPhone 7 Plus.

2nd Place - Architecture

Patryk KuletaIpp Awards 2017 - Architecture image 2

Patryk Kuleta from Warsaw, Poland.

3rd Place - Architecture

Naian FengIpp Awards 2017 - Architecture image 3

Naian Feng from Shanghai, China. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s Plus.

1st Place - Children

 

Szymon FelkelIpp Awards 2017 - Children image 1

 

Szymon Felkel from Poznan, Poland.

2nd Place - Children

Varvara VislenkoIpp Awards 2017 - Children image 2

Varvara Vislenko from St. Petersburg, Russia. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

3rd Place - Children

Barry MayesIpp Awards 2017 - Children image 3

Barry Mayes from Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

1st Place - Floral

Sidney PoIpp Awards 2017 - Floral image 1

Sidney Po from Cebu, Phillipines.

2nd Place - Floral

Smetanina JuliaIpp Awards 2017 - Floral image 2

Smetanina Julia from Moscow, Russia.

3rd Place - Floral

Laura WarrenIpp Awards 2017 - Floral image 3

Laura Warren from Putney, VT, United States.

1st Place - Landscape

Christian HorganIpp Awards 2017 - landscape image 1

Christian Horgan from Freemantle, Australia.

2nd Place - Landscape

Sergey PesterevIpp Awards 2017 - landscape image 2

Sergey Pesterev from Mendeleevo, Russia.

3rd Place - Landscape

Alexandra MaldonadoIpp Awards 2017 - landscape image 3

Alexandra Maldonado from Quito, Ecuador.

1st Place - Lifestyle

 

Nick TrombolaIpp Awards 2017 - lifestyle image 1

 

Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh, PA USA.

2nd Place - Lifestyle

YuMing GuanIpp Awards 2017 - lifestyle image 2

YuMing Guan from Guangdong, China.

3rd Place - Lifestyle

Chung HungIpp Awards 2017 - lifestyle image 3

Chung Hung from Taipei, Taiwan.

1st Place - Nature

Aaron SandbergIpp Awards 2017 - nature image 1

Aaron Sandberg from Chicago IL, United States. This photo was shot on an iPhone 6s.

2nd Place - Nature

Dongrui YuIpp Awards 2017 - nature image 2

Dongrui Yu from Yunnan, China.

3rd Place - Nature

Joseph-CyrIpp Awards 2017 - nature image 3

Joseph-Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States.

1st Place - News/Events

Samuel NacarIpp Awards 2017 - news and events image 1

Samuel Nacar from Albacete, Spain.

2nd Place - News/Events

Thea MihuIpp Awards 2017 - news and events image 2

Thea Mihu from Sibiu, Romania.

3rd Place - News/Events

Xirui HuangIpp Awards 2017 - news and events image 3

Xirui Huang from Hunan, China.

1st Place - Other

Darren BoydIpp Awards 2017 - other image 1

Darren Boyd from London, United Kingdom.

2nd Place - Other

Zarni Myo WinIpp Awards 2017 - other image 2

Zarni Myo Win from Yangon, Myanmar.

3rd Place - Other

Glenn HomannIpp Awards 2017 - other image 3

Glenn Homann from Ipswich Queensland, Australia.

1st Place - Panorama

Nick TrombolaIpp Awards 2017 - panorama image 1

Nick Trombola from Pittsburgh PA, USA.

2nd Place - Panorama

Andrew McCauslandIpp Awards 2017 - panorama image 2

Andrew McCausland from Abbotsford BC, Canada.

3rd Place - Panorama

Brian MarchuckIpp Awards 2017 - panorama image 3

Brian Marchuck from Lancaster PA, United States.

1st Place - People

Dina AlfasiIpp Awards 2017 - People image 1

Dina Alfasi from Israel.

2nd Place - People

Jiabing HeIpp Awards 2017 - People image 2

Jiabing He from Guangdong, China.

3rd Place - People

Marina SpironettiIpp Awards 2017 - People image 3

Marina Spironetti from Milano, Italy.

1st Place – Portrait

Gabriel RibeiroPortrait image 1

Gabriel Ribeiro from Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil

2nd Place – Portrait

Dan LiuIpp Awards 2017 - Portrait image 2

Dan Liu from Sichuan, China

3rd Place – Portrait

Vlad VasylkevychIpp Awards 2017 - Portrait image 3

Vlad Vasylkevych from Kiev, Ukraine

1st Place – Series - Image of Structure

Joshua SarinanaIPP Awards 2017 - Series image 1

Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States

2nd Place – Series - Hidden Parts

Javier WandosellIPP Awards 2017 - Series image 2

Javier Wandosell from Madrid, Spain

3rd Place – Series - Alzheimer

Pierfrancesco AjroldiIPP Awards 2017 - Series image 3

Pierfrancesco Ajroldi from Roma, Italy

1st Place – Still Life

David HayesIPP Awards 2017 - still life image 1

David Hayes from Milford OH, United States

2nd Place – Still Life

Deena BertonIPP Awards 2017 - still life image 2

Deena Berton from Weston MA, United States

3rd Place – Still Life

Waldemar NowakIPP Awards 2017 - still life image 3

Waldemar Nowak from Gdańsk, Polan

1st Place – Sunset

Kuanglong ZhangIPP Awards 2017 - Sunset image 1

Kuanglong Zhang from Guangdong, China

2nd Place – Sunset

Xiaoying TangIPP Awards 2017 - Sunset image 2

Xiaoying Tang from Zhejiang, China

3rd Place – Sunset

Joseph CyrIPP Awards 2017 - Sunset image 3

Joseph Cyr from Tucson AZ, United States

1st Place – Travel

Jen Pollack BiancoIPP Awards 2017 - Travel image 1

Jen Pollack Bianco from Seattle WA, United States

2nd Place – Travel

Joshua SarinanaIPP Awards 2017 - Travel image 2

Joshua Sarinana from Cambridge MA, United States

3rd Place – Travel

Li JinquanIPP Awards 2017 - Travel image 3

Li Jinquan from Beijing, Chin

1st Place – Trees

Magali ChesnelIPP Awards 2017 - trees image 1

Magali Chesnel from Ferney-Voltaire, France

2nd Place – Trees

Dyllon WolfIPP Awards 2017 - trees image 2

Dyllon Wolf from Huntingtown MD, United States

3rd Place – Trees

Kaiyuan TengIPP Awards 2017 - trees image 3

Kaiyuan Teng from Taipei, Taiwan

