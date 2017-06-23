Want to see what the iPhone 8 looks like? Check out this new leak

There have been a tonne of iPhone 8 leaks in recent months, but this latest one is pretty interesting.

Serial leakster @OnLeaks has tweeted two images of what appears to be the front and back of the iPhone 8, Apple's next iPhone. No details or specs were included in the leak, though it does seem to confirm several rumours that have been floating around, like that the phone doesn't have a round home button on the front.

In fact, we don't see any home button, aka the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, anywhere on the device whatsoever. Apple is expected to include an edge-to-edge display on the iPhone 8, however, which means the company will have to ditch the home button. According to reports, it is integrating Touch ID into the display itself.

In the other image, of the back, we see the much-rumoured dual camera setup, which is aligned on the right side of the device inside the obvious camera bump. The image also shows the volume buttons and vibrate toggle, and that's about it. That said, it's worth noting this phone doesn’t feature any regulatory markings.

That means it could be a dummy unit, rather than a retail-ready model. Another leaker, Benjamin Gaskin, has already said that the phone pictured in the leak is a CNC-made dummy model. So it's not an actual device. Nevertheless, it could still be very similar to the phone we may see Apple unveil in a few short months.

