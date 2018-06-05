Can I get iOS 12 on my iPhone or iPad?

Apple has previewed some of the features that are coming in iOS 12, the next version of its mobile operating system.

Well, if you have an iPhone from the iPhone 5s and above you should be okay. In addition, you should be covered if you own an iPad mini 2 or iPad Air and above. Even the sixth-generation iPod touch gets a bit of iOS 11 love.

iOS 12 will be available in "fall" or autumn 2018. Apple has not put a specific date on when the software will be available, but you can expect it to be close to the launch of the new iPhone.

The developer preview of the new software is available now and a public beta will be opening by the end of June 2018.

Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double check whether your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 12 ahead of it going live:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

We are expecting that Apple will launch new iPhone models, which will shop with iOS 12 out of the box. You can find all the rumours about new iPhones right here.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-gen)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (fifth-gen)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

At the moment there's no telling whether there will be a new iPad launched too, but there's indicators of code support for Face ID on the iPad, so it's likely that there's going to be new hardware too before iOS 12 launches.

iPod touch (sixth-gen)

iOS 12 adds several key new features, including digital wellbeing software, parental controls, better optimised power, sharable AR experiences, new photos, Siri Shortcuts, more notification control, third-party app support in CarPlay, group FaceTime and a lot more.

You can read about the new features here: Apple iOS 12: The new features coming to your iPhone and iPad.