Dummy iPhone 8 hands-on video once again shows vertical camera

The launch might not be for another four months or so but that doesn't stop the iPhone 8 rumour mill gathering pace.

A video has been posted online, claiming to show a display dummy version of the much talked-about new premium handset from Apple. It doesn't work, most likely doesn't have any inner hardware and there's no way to confirm whether it originated from Apple, one of its suppliers or a case manufacturer.

However, even if a fan-made mock-up based on former rumours, it does give an indication as to how the phone could look when launched later this year - if the current spate of speculated features are true.

For one, you can see what a vertical camera unit on the rear could look like. It matches the same location and size of the camera slot in "leaked" case moulds we've also seen recently.

You can also see how the curved OLED screen could be utilised.

Of course, it could all be poppycock and yet another in a long string of fakes that we fully expect to emerge over the coming weeks and months. But hey, the video is short so it can't harm to give it a quick gander.

