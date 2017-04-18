Great iPhone 8 schematic shows Apple's next phone with an edge-to-edge display

Chinese site iFanr has obtained a schematic drawing purporting to be that of the iPhone 8, or iPhone X as it has also been referred to. While it's not entirely clear exactly where the schematic drawing has come from - we haven't been able to find an accurate translation of the Chinese text - the drawing, along with renders to back it up, show what is without doubt a gorgeous iPhone.

If true, the iPhone will feature a full-frontal display, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Apple's screen won't curve off at the edges however, instead remaining flat. Nevertheless, the bezel around the edges of the screen will be a minute 2.57mm, which in the grand scheme of things is barely anything.

The leak also alludes to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor being embedded in the display, a feature we've heard rumoured before. It's thought the technology required to develop this feature is the reason for the possible delay of the iPhone. Samsung wasn't able to embed a fingerprint sensor into the display of the Galaxy S8, instead deciding to mount it on the rear of the phone.

The schematic drawing of the iPhone 8 also shows four small holes near the top speaker, the two on the left are thought to be a dual-camera system, while the two on the right are expected to be an ambient light sensor and 3D laser sensor.

Slashgear points out that these two sensors are similar to the ones found in the Microsoft Kinect camera for the Xbox, which was developed by PrimeSense, a company that Apple acquired in 2013. The front-facing camera could therefore take more than just pictures, it could provide more accurate facial recognition and better depth to photos. This is a feature that KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo has already predicted.

It's thought that if Apple does implement this camera system, there will be no space at the top of the iPhone for the rear-facing dual-camera setup, so that will be need to be placed vertically on the back of the phone instead.

As ever with leaks and rumours though, until anything official is announced, we have to take them with a pinch of salt. However we're really hoping this one does turn out to be true, as we've never seen such a good-looking iPhone, and the added camera capabilities will be very welcomed indeed.