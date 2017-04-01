Apple might add its True Tone auto-adjusting display to iPhone 8 models

Remember Apple's True Tone display? It's coming to the iPhone.

Here's the thing: this information comes from a research note from investment bank Barclays, as reported by MacRumors. These types of research notes, including notes from analysts like KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, often correctly predict future product features.



Apple’s True Tone display is only available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. It works a lot like the white-balance-compensating system found in the iPhone's camera flash, allowing the iPad's screen to determine the right percentage and intensity of white light needed. Whites tend to look different under different light, but with True Tone, the iPad can shift how its display looks no matter the lighting condition.

In other words, True Tone displays can adjust the appearance of the screen based on your environment. So, whether you're outside in sunlight or sitting in a dim basement, your display will adjust accordingly in order to be easy on the eyes. In fact, this feature is also similar to Night Shift, another iOS and MacOS feature designed to reduce the amount of blue light you see during the evening hours.

Barclays claimed True Tone will be available on all three of Apple’s next iPhones, which it’s calling the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus, and iPhone 8. Check out Pocket-lint roundup to see what else they might feature.