Apple rolls out Find My AirPods to iOS devices, Night Shift to Macs

Apple is releasing software updates with two much-requested features.

The first update, iOS 10.3, is for iPhone and iPad. It's the third major update to the iOS 10 operating system since it released in September. Apple has been testing iOS 10.3 since January. It is now available as a free over-the-air update for all iOS 10 users. The most significant change it brings is Find My AirPods, which is part of Find My iPhone.

With this new function, AirPods owners locate a lost earphone should one be accidentally lost or stolen. It basically plays a sound to help you find an AirPod nearby. To use the feature, open (or download, if you don't yet have it) Find My iPhone. This latest version of iOS also added a new Apple File System, which Apple said is optimised for flash/SSD storage and includes improved support for encryption.

Apple has also released MacOS Sierra 10.12.4, the fourth major update to MacOS Sierra, which debuted in September. It has been in testing since January. It is now available as a free over-the-air update for anyone running MacOS Sierra. It can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store on your Mac laptop or desktop.

The biggest change it brings is Night Shift mode to the Mac. We first saw Night Shift on iOS devices, with the release of iOS 9.3. It can subtly shift the display of a device from blue-emitting hues to more yellowish, thereby reducing your exposure to blue light. Blue light is thought to interrupt your sleep patterns and may even cause insomnia.

To activate Night Shift, go to the Displays section of System Preferences. It can also be enabled through the Notification Center or Siri. The latest versions of MacOS Sierra and iOS 10 have added several other changes and smaller tweaks. We will update this post when we've had a chance to comb through all the additions.