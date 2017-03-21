iPhone SE updated with 32GB and 128GB models, same prices

Apple has updated its popular, entry-level 4-inch iPhone with larger capacities for the same prices.

The new iPhone SE models will be available from Friday 24 March priced from £379 when bought SIM-free.

They look the same as the existing models - like the original iPhone 5, but in gold, rose gold, silver and space grey colours. The extra capacity will come in handy for photos, apps and other storage-hungry features, however.

The current 16GB and 64GB models are being completely phased out.

Apple's announcement came as something of a surprise, alongside a new iPad model and bright red versions of its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones to help raise money for the (Product)RED charity.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch Retina display (1136 x 640 pixels) and A9 processing chip. There is an M9 coprocessor too, for intensive graphics duties.

A 12-megapixel camera can be found on the rear and the phone is capable of recording video at up to 4K in 30fps. The front FaceTime HD camera has 1.2-megapixels and can record 720p video.

Like the iPhone 7, the SE has a fingerprint sensor in the home button and is compatible with Apple Pay so can be used to pay for purchases in many shops around the UK and abroad.