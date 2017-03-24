Apple (Product)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are bold, brash and, well, very red

Apple has released (Product)RED versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to celebrate its continued commitment to the charity.

The company has been a significant partner of the charity for many years raising over $130 million to date. This time the partnership that has previously seen cases, watch straps, and even iPods in the same colour, has resulted in two seriously bright red versions of its flagship smartphones.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (ProductT)RED special editions is now available to order online worldwide and in stores. We've also had some time with the actual devices ourselves.

Both phones feature red anodised shells and, unlike promotional shots that look a little washed out, the red is very strong in the flesh. Very strong indeed.

The new phones are available as 128GB or 256GB models, starting at £699 in the UK and $749 in the US. Although the rear is red, the front is Apple's standard white. There is no black/red variant.

We really like the colours chosen.

"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products," said Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.

Apart from the colour, the two Apple smartphones will be identical to the current iPhone 7 line-up in terms of specs and don't come with any special edition wallpapers - something it did with a special edition Apple Watch.

Apple won't say how long the (Product)RED variant of the iPhone will be available for, only stating that it is a "special edition", when we asked.

The new models are available in the UK, US and more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China and much of mainland Europe.

EE, Three, Vodafone, Virgin Media and Carphone Warehouse are among the retailers and networksthat have confirmed they will be carrying both phones.

Brazil, India and other countries will follow in April.