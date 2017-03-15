Apple OLED iPhone 8 might sport Samsung's curved 3D Touch display

Apple's upcoming OLED iPhone 8 will have a very Samsung-like screen in terms of its technology, how its made, and its curve.

Recent reports have claimed that Apple will adopt OLED panels - matching major rivals, like Samsung - for its future iPhones, with the most recent news coming from The Investor, which said Samsung's display-making unit, Samsung Display, is currently developing a pressure-sensitive OLED touch display for the iPhone 8. That means the OLED screen should support 3D Touch/Force Touch.

The first OLED iPhone is expected to debut in September, so Samsung Display, which is reportedly Apple's sole OLED supplier, has been ramping up efforts to integrate 3D Touch into the screen. Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, is also expected to partly use 3D Touch. The company is said to be ditching a physical home button in favour of a virtual one on the display screen.

On a separate note, Nikkei Asian Review has claimed Apple's premium iPhone 8 model will feature a curved OLED display. Remember, the company is rumoured to be working on three iPhone models, with the third one introducing a new design and screen size. This curve will reportedly be gentler than the curved screens used in Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, but it won't offer any major functions.

So, you shouldn’t expect gimmicky features like the ability to receive texts on the side of the phone. For more more information about what the next iPhones may feature, see Pocket-lint's rumour round-up.