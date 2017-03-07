Forget iPhone 8, future iPhones will all get OLED screens

There have been plenty of reports about Apple turning to OLED displays for the iPhone 8, but they often state that only one smartphone in the line-up will adopt the screen technology. The other handsets released this year will have the same LCD Retina displays as current models, it is said.

However, one report has emerged to suggest that by 2019 all iPhones will sport OLED panels - matching major rivals, like Samsung.

Korean publication The Bell claims that Apple supplier Interflex is in the process of building a new flexible printed circuit boards production facility, which will be tasked with making the displays. It says that the manufacturer will ship 60 million OLED iPhone 8 handsets in 2017 (around 40 per cent of overall iPhone sales) and double that number with the following generation. By 2019, all iPhones will be OLED.

The iPhone 8 is tipped to be the most expensive handset in the company's history, with a wrap-around screen and premium components. Speculation is that it will be matched by more affordable steps-up from the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus; unsurprisingly rumoured to be the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

As well as Interflex, Apple rival Samsung is said to be supplying OLED panels for future handsets too.