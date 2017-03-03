New Apple iPhone SE might be on the way, hints leaked Target memo

For many, 2016's iPhone SE was hard to beat: great camera, great speed, great battery life, and great price.

But then, in November, a widely respected analyst and leaker of Apple news, Ming-Chi Kuo, claimed Apple had decided not upgrade the iPhone SE, even though the budget friendly 4-inch handset was considered a critical and commercial hit. Now, however, a new report has suggested otherwise - and the details are all based upon a Target memo obtained by MacRumours.

Target has apparently told its stores to return unsold iPhone SE stock to Apple by 1 March. That includes all variants - whether 16GB or 64GB capacities in any of the colours available. MacRumors also cited a Target source as saying Apple hasn't sent iPhone SE stock to Target since last autumn. Don't assume that's due to poor sales, though, because the iPhone SE has been selling as planned.

Keep in mind Apple is expected to hold an event in March for new iPads. But it could also use the time to announce a refreshed iPhone SE. With reports claiming the iPhone 8 will be expensive, we'd expect Apple to offer its customers something else that's a little easier on the wallet.