Apple iPhone 8 with 5.8-inch AMOLED display could debut alongside iPhone 7S models

At least one iPhone model debuting next year could be dramatically different from any iPhone we've ever seen - and it'll be hugely popular.

Apple is thought to be developing a few different handsets for the tenth anniversary of its iPhone, including iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus models and maybe even a flagship iPhone 8 model. According to a new report, that iPhone 8 could feature an all-new design and a 5.8-inch AMOLED display. Apple has huge expectations for this flagship device, as it reportedly expects to ship as many as 70 million units in 2017 alone.

DigiTimes, which has a so-so record when it comes to leaking Apple news, citing Apple suppliers in Taiwan, claimed that the 70-million figure will be in addition to the smaller iPhone 7S models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. The interesting takeaway here is that Apple reportedly thinks the iPhone 8 will be a big hit - and this is yet another report to suggest Apple is working on three new iPhone models rather than the usual two.

The DigiTimes report (via Apple Insider) also said that Samsung will be the sole supplier of the OLED panels for the 5.8-inch iPhone 8, which is something we've heard before, and that production will begin in March, ahead of a September release. The phone is thought to feature a bezel-less design that hides components such as the earpiece and Touch ID. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up to see what else it might feature.

As for those iPhone 7S models, they're expected to feature LCD panels and might sport a glass rear casing instead of metal. One of them - the middle phone - might also come with a vertical dual-lens setup.