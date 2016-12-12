Apple iOS 10.2 update now out with new TV app, emoji, and more

Anyone with a device running iOS 10 can now download the latest iOS update.

Called iOS 10.2, it marks the second major update to Apple's mobile operating system that launched in September. It's been in testing since October, with seven betas made available to developers and public beta testers. The final software is now available as a free over-the-air update for all iOS 10 users. It can also be downloaded via iTunes. It brings several features and design changes.

The biggest new feature is the addition of a "TV" app, which is Apple's version of a modern day TV guide. It's supposed to help you discover new TV shows and movies to watch on the Apple TV and iOS devices. You can use the 'Up Next' section to see what you're currently watching and pick up where you left off, or you can get recommendations for new stuff to watch in the 'Watch Now' section. Apart from being able to find new iTunes releases in the store via the TV app, you'll have access to the library of your iTunes purchases and rentals.

More than a hundred new emoji are included in the 10.2 update, too. You'll now see a clown face, face palm, selfie, fox face, owl, avocado, bacon, croissant, and more. Several are available in both male and female genders. Apple also redesigned existing emoji to make them look more realistic.

Other new features include extra wallpaper options, a "Saved" stories section in News app, a TV widget and fresh TV settings, design tweaks in the Music app and for screen effects in Messages, the option to preserve camera settings, and a batch of improvements for Photos and Mail.

Visit this Apple support page for specific instructions on how to get the update on your device. Keep in mind the new TV app is US-only at launch.