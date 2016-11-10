Apple could introduce truly wireless charging with iPhone 8

Apple is expected to skip the 'S' generation for next year's iPhone release and go straight for 8. Because it will be 10 years of the iPhone, it's hoped the tech giant will make some huge changes to the ubiquitous device rather than just incremental updates.

One of those could be the introduction of truly wireless charging. We've already reported that Foxconn, the manufacturer of the iPhone, is working on wireless charging modules but they'll only see the light of the day if they can be mass produced and be of good quality.

But now there's a new report that suggests Apple could implement wireless charging that would let the iPhone be charged from a distance up to 15ft, with a transmitter plugged into a wall socket and a receiver embedded in the iPhone.

The technology is being developed by Energous and there's several signs that suggest it's working with Apple. Energous has previously said it's working with a "tier 1" smartphone manufacturer, the only other large manufacturer would be Samsung.

But Energous has allegedly recently received a $10 million investment from Dialog Semiconductor, a company whose top customer is Apple, accounting for nearly 70 percent of Dialog's sales.

Nothing has been confirmed by any party for now, so this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Even if Apple is working on wireless charging, it may not feature in the iPhone 8 but in a future release instead.

The iPhone 8 is also expected to feature an OLED display for the first time on an iPhone and will lose the home button in favour of an embedded sensor, which will make the screen larger than before while keeping the same size dimensions as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.