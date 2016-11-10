  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple could introduce truly wireless charging with iPhone 8

|
Pocket-lint Apple could introduce truly wireless charging with iPhone 8
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

- Wireless charging up to 15ft

- No need to place iPhone on wireless charging plate

Apple is expected to skip the 'S' generation for next year's iPhone release and go straight for 8. Because it will be 10 years of the iPhone, it's hoped the tech giant will make some huge changes to the ubiquitous device rather than just incremental updates.

One of those could be the introduction of truly wireless charging. We've already reported that Foxconn, the manufacturer of the iPhone, is working on wireless charging modules but they'll only see the light of the day if they can be mass produced and be of good quality.

But now there's a new report that suggests Apple could implement wireless charging that would let the iPhone be charged from a distance up to 15ft, with a transmitter plugged into a wall socket and a receiver embedded in the iPhone.

The technology is being developed by Energous and there's several signs that suggest it's working with Apple. Energous has previously said it's working with a "tier 1" smartphone manufacturer, the only other large manufacturer would be Samsung.

But Energous has allegedly recently received a $10 million investment from Dialog Semiconductor, a company whose top customer is Apple, accounting for nearly 70 percent of Dialog's sales.

Nothing has been confirmed by any party for now, so this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Even if Apple is working on wireless charging, it may not feature in the iPhone 8 but in a future release instead.

The iPhone 8 is also expected to feature an OLED display for the first time on an iPhone and will lose the home button in favour of an embedded sensor, which will make the screen larger than before while keeping the same size dimensions as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

PopularIn Phones
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments