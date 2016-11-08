Apple now directly sells refurbished unlocked iPhones again

Apple has an online refurbished store for Macs and iPads - but it's just been updated to include the iPhone again, for the first time in almost a decade.

At a time when smartphone sales are flatlining and Apple is expected to move fewer and fewer units than ever before, the company is again offering customers a way to buy certified, official iPhones. This is a way for you to get a relatively new iPhone at a lower cost, and you're buying it directly from Apple. Currently, the online store only offers the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus in different colours and capacities.

Prices for an entry-level 16GB iPhone 6S start at $449, while a 16GB iPhone 6S Plus costs $529. Keep in mind a new iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 Plus costs $549 and $649, respectively, for 32GB of storage space. All refurbished models are unlocked and SIM-free. You can therefore buy one online today and begin using it with any carrier as soon as it arrives on your door step. It even comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Apple has sold refurbished iPhones directly but not since around 2007. All refurbished products purchased from Apple, including the iPhone, are tested, certified, and guaranteed. They also come with a new battery and outer casing, so the refurbished models should have no cosmetic flaws.

Update: The refurbished iPhone store doesn't appear to be live in the UK. We're contacting Apple to see if the store is US-only at launch.