A glorious white iPhone 7 from Apple might soon become a reality

Apple is trying something new in order to get you to buy an iPhone 7.

Smartphone sales are flatlining - and even the mighty Apple out of Cupertino, CA can't escape this wrath. Analysts expect the company to ship 40 million to 50 million iPhones in the first calendar quarter of 2017, down from 51.2 million in the year-ago period. And if Apple doesn't introduce a new iPhone SE in the spring of 2017, total iPhone sales could slow even further to shipments of 35 million to 40 million units next summer.

To boost sales, Macotakara has claimed Apple may soon introduce at a "Jet White" option to its iPhone 7 lineup. The new colour might debut before the holiday shopping season, but Macotakara, which has a decent track record when it comes to leaking Apple news, said its own source for this rumour is "unreliable". So don't get your hopes up. If you still like to dream, feast your eyes on these white iPhone 6 concepts.

The iPhone 4S was Apple's last iPhone model to offer an all-white finish. The current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models are only available in the following five colours: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver, and Jet Black.

We can't also help thinking that a Jet White iPhone 7 would go nicely with the newly announced white ceramic Apple Watch Edition announced in September too.