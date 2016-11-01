iPhone 8 could finally feature wireless charging

Asian site Nikkei has reported that Foxconn, the manufacturer of the iPhone, is working on a new wireless charging system to be implemented in 2017's iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 will represent the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, so Apple is expected to introduce entirely new features to help boost sales.

Wireless charging for the iPhone has been touted for some time, but now Foxconn could finally be able to produce a module on an incredibly large scale.

The industry source that claimed Foxconn is working on the technology added it would only materialise if the yield rate can be deemed profitable. If too many modules are made and not up to a certain standard, the technology could be scrapped for a future iPhone release.

It's also been claimed that if the wireless modules can be mass produced, they might not find their way into every iPhone 8 model. The report says Apple could reserve the best features for a more premium 5.5-inch phone, which would also feature a curved OLED screen, glass back and metal frame.

There's some weight to this rumour as Sharp CEO Tai Jeng-wu recently said Apple will implement OLED technology in the iPhone, although he didn't confirm it would be the iPhone 8.

There's talk of two other iPhone models in the range that would launch with the regular flat LCD screen we've seen on current models.

Apple already offers wireless inductive charging in the Watch, but the modules are obviously much smaller and charge quite slowly. It's not crystal clear if Apple would use an inductive charging method on the iPhone or if it would use completely wireless charging, as Apple Insider confirmed the company has hired to executives from uBeam, a company that works on wireless charging via ultrasonic waves.