Apple's upcoming iOS 10.2 update will bring new emoji, wallpapers

Apple has rolled out the first beta of an upcoming iOS 10 update to developers, and when that update finally lands for consumers, it'll bring a few new features, including new emoji and wallpapers.

One week after releasing the iOS 10.1 update and more than a month after launching the iOS 10 operating system, Apple has seeded iOS 10.2 to developers. Apart from new emoji and wallpapers, it brings bug fixes, performance improvements, new camera settings, and more. Registered developers can download the iOS 10.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the right configuration profile installed.

While the last update, iOS 10.1, introduced a new Portrait photography mode for the iPhone 7 Plus' dual-lens camera system, the new features in iOS 10.2 aren't as major. But they're still noteworthy nonetheless. Unicode 9 emoji are included in iOS 10.2, which means you'll get emoji for shrugging, clown face, drooling face, selfie, fox face, owl, shark, gorilla, butterfly, avocado, and pancakes.

There are also new wallpapers in iOS 10.2. They use the same graphics found in the iPhone 7's marketing materials. There's even a new option for saving your last-used camera settings, meaning you can preserve the last Camera Mode, Photo Filter, or Live Photo setting. The Preserve Settings option can be located in the Settings app under Photos & Camera.

Other features include a new widget available for the Videos app (you can access this widget on the widgets panel; it displays movies and TV shows in the Videos app) and an emergency contacts feature that will automatically notify your emergency contacts when you use the Emergency SOS.

