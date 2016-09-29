  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

This new iPhone 7 battery case has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack

|
Fuze This new iPhone 7 battery case has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

The first iPhone 7 case with a built-in headphones jack is available to buy.

It's been a little over three weeks since Apple angered many consumers by ditching the headphone jack, but we all knew it was only a matter of time before cases would arrive to address the issue. Earlier this month, for instance, we showed you Daptr, a new case that's still in the prototype stage and should retail for $49, but there's already an official alternative you can actually buy.

It's called Fuze, and it's perfect for those of you who simply don't want a world where the new iPhone comes without a headphone jack. It's actually a battery pack case that features either a 2,400mAh (iPhone 7) or 3,600mAh (iPhone 7 Plus) battery, and it charges via Lightning cable, though the standout feature of this thing is that it has an integrated Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter.

Fuze is made of TPU and ABS plastics to protect your phone from drops and scratches and comes in the following five colours: black, white, blue, gold, and pink. Watch the video below for more details, and if Fuze interests you, go to the case's Indiegogo page to pledge $50.

The planned delivery date for Fuze is before the holidays.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10+ vs S10 E vs S10 X: Rumoured range compared
Oppo 10X optical zoom phone camera confirmed
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments