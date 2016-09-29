This new iPhone 7 battery case has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack

The first iPhone 7 case with a built-in headphones jack is available to buy.

It's been a little over three weeks since Apple angered many consumers by ditching the headphone jack, but we all knew it was only a matter of time before cases would arrive to address the issue. Earlier this month, for instance, we showed you Daptr, a new case that's still in the prototype stage and should retail for $49, but there's already an official alternative you can actually buy.

It's called Fuze, and it's perfect for those of you who simply don't want a world where the new iPhone comes without a headphone jack. It's actually a battery pack case that features either a 2,400mAh (iPhone 7) or 3,600mAh (iPhone 7 Plus) battery, and it charges via Lightning cable, though the standout feature of this thing is that it has an integrated Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter.

Fuze is made of TPU and ABS plastics to protect your phone from drops and scratches and comes in the following five colours: black, white, blue, gold, and pink. Watch the video below for more details, and if Fuze interests you, go to the case's Indiegogo page to pledge $50.

The planned delivery date for Fuze is before the holidays.