Apple Lightning headphones-gate, Apple confirms issue with bundled buds

Apple’s iPhone 7 problems appear to be going from bad to worse. After it was reported yesterday that some users noticed a hissing sound when working the A10 processor too hard, today owners have noticed an issue with the bundled Lightning headphones and 3.5mm-to-Lightning adapter.

Owners of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have found that if there’s no music playing and the screen is turned off for more than 5 minutes, the included Lightning headphones and the adapter will disable the inline controls.

The inline controls on Apple’s headphones and any pair you connect via the adapter allow to change tracks and adjust the volume.

The same issue has been noticed if music is paused during the same 5 minute window.

It’s not affecting everyone, and Apple has acknowledged the problem, telling Business Insider it will issue a software update in the future to fix it.

Apple’s decision to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack that has adorned smartphones for years was seen as controversial by some. Apple’s reasons for the move included being able to deliver higher quality audio and noise-cancelling features, as well as making the iPhone 7 thinner. Whilst it may have come true on those promises, it’s an unfortunate setback for the company that always strives to innovate.