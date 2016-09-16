This iPhone 7 case gives you a headphone jack again

Some people simply don't want a world where a new iPhone comes without a headphone jack.

Unfortunately for those stubborn few, Apple has already made its decision, and there is no going back now. However, not all hope is lost. A Reddit user, who goes by DungJohnson, has posted photos of an iPhone 7 prototype case he's developed. It is built not only with a 3.5mm audio input jack for headphones, but also dual Lightning ports. Check out the gallery to see its current state.

It's made with metal bumpers to encase the sides of your iPhone, as well as a clear rear shield that comes in various colour finishes, and raised rubber edging to provide screen protection. It's described as lightweight and versatile, and it's approximately 3mm thick and 22mm in length. There's already a website for the case, which is called Daptr, and it's been given a price: $49.

The prototype has apparently been cobbled together using "heavily modified electronics" from an iPhone 6 battery case. According to the Daptr website, a finished version should be available by December 2016, though its creators are considering launching a Kickstarter campaign.

