Apple rolls out iOS 10, WatchOS 3, tvOS 10, and more to the public: Here's how to download them all

It's Apple Software Day!

Okay, that's not an actual day, but it might as well be, as the Cupertino, CA-based company has begun rolling out a tonne of significant software updates, as well as some other interesting bits, for its hardware devices out in the wild.

Here's everything you need to know, including how to get it all.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 10 to the public.

It's the latest, major mobile operating system update for iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch. It can be downloaded on the iPhone 5 and later, the iPad Mini and later, the iPad 2 and later, and the sixth-generation iPod touch.

First announced at WWDC 2016, iOS 10 is described as the "biggest release ever" for iOS devices. It includes several new features and design changes, such as a new lock screen, improved Messages app, new emoji, a new Home app, and a redesigned Apple Music app.

The free update is available through iTunes or over the air in the Settings app. To get it now, simply plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi. From there, tap Settings > General > Software Update. Then, tap Download and Install. That's it.

For full details on the new features included in iOS 10, make sure to check out Pocket-lint's review and round-ups.

Apple on Tuesday released WatchOS 3 to the public.

It's the latest, major version of the operating system that powers Apple Watch. It brings new apps, new watch faces, a new dock, new activity sharing, a new Breathe app, and a slew of navigation and performance improvements.

First announced at WWDC 2016, Apple said WatchOS 3 will make the Apple Watch "feel like a whole new watch". To install the free update, your Apple Watch must have 50 per cent battery, and it must be placed on the charger and in range of an iPhone running iOS 10.

WatchOS 3 is available for all Apple Watches. Follow these steps to install it:

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone

Tap the My Watch tab

Tap General > Software Update > Download and Install

Enter your iPhone Passcode

Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Tap Install on your iPhone and/or your Apple Watch

For full details on the new features included in WatchOS 3, make sure to check out Pocket-lint's round-up.

Apple on Tuesday released tvOS 10 to the public.

It's the latest, major operating system designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV. It brings new improvements that make it easier to find and watch content, and it includes improved search and expanded Siri capabilities.

Other new features include a dark mode, a Continuity option for using iPhone to input text, and automatic download of universal apps, among other things. You can download tvOS 10 over the air through the Settings app on Apple TV.

Simply go to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. When the free update appears, download and install it. If you have automatic software updates turned on, your box will automatically upgrade to tvOS 10.

For full details on the new features included in tvOS 10, make sure to check out Pocket-lint's round-up.

Apple on Tuesday released Swift Playgrounds to the public.

It's a new iPad app designed to teach both children and adults how to code in Swift (Apple's programming language created for iOS, OS X, watchOS, and tvOS). Swift Playgrounds is free to download and use.

When you first open the app, you will see several basic coding lessons, puzzles, and challenges. It's all very reminiscent to Codecademy, but it's much more visually-friendly with loads of graphics and playful features. In fact, with this app, Apple seems to be targeting children.

First announced in WWDC 2016, Swift Playgrounds is meant for beginners with no experience in coding. There's even a special keyboard with specific shortcuts, with the purpose of making it easier to enter code.

For full details on the new features included in Swift Playgrounds, make sure to check out Pocket-lint's guide.

Apple on Tuesday released iTunes 12.5.1 to the public.

It's the latest version of iTunes that brings Apple Music to the Mac. It functions a lot like Apple Music on mobile devices. The free update also brings MacOS Sierra-specific features, including support for Siri and Picture-in-Picture.

Use the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to download iTunes 12.5.1 over the air. Keep in mind MacOS Sierra, the latest version of the Mac operating system, won't be available until 20 September.