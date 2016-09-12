These pics show what the iPhone 7 Plus dual camera is capable of

Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were launched on Wednesday last week and there was a lot of talk about their improved photo abilities. The latter in particular benefits from a new dual lens system, with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera sitting alongside a 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper on the rear.

That adds two times optical zoom (10x digital) and a new depth of field feature will be added soon.

However, specifications and hyperbole are all well and good, but what does it mean for you. What do the new camera units mean to the quality of photos they can capture?

We now have some indication as, for the first time, a images taken using the iPhone 7 Plus have started to appear online.

Professional photographer David E Klutho was tasked with taking pictures using the handset at the Titans versus Vikings American Football game yesterday, Sunday 11 September.

As Tim Cook pointed out on his personal Twitter feed, the photos were then posted on Sports Illustrated's website at si.com. You can also see a selection by flicking through the gallery above.

Of course, Klutho is a pro and had incredible access at the game, but we think you can agree that they look stunning. We can't wait to get out and about with the new iPhones ourselves, to see what type of pics we can create too.