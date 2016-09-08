Apple iOS 10 update now available… for beta users

You can now play with the final version of iOS 10, if you're a public beta tester.

Apple has released the golden master build (GM) of iOS 10. A GM is typically the final build of a piece of software in the beta stages for developers. In terms of iOS, the GM build arrives shortly before the official release that's delivered to consumers. Apple is pushing out the GM build two weeks after its seventh iOS 10 public beta and less than a week before the official release for consumers.

In other words: the iOS 10 golden master - if there are no critical bugs found - should be the same piece of software that most iPhone and iPad owners can begin downloading on 13 September. If you'd like to download the GM build now, you must be a beta tester in Apple's beta testing programme. You'll receive the iOS 10 golden master via an over-the-air update.

Pocket-lint explained how to become an iOS 10 beta tester here

Interestingly, the iOS 10 GM update prompt under the Settings app in iOS does not have a "GM" or "beta" label, so it looks like beta testers are downloading the official release of iOS 10, which includes several new features and design changes, such as a new lock screen experience, improved Messages app, new emoji, a Home app, and redesigned Apple Music app, among other things.

Pocket-lint detailed many of iOS 10's new features here

During Apple's Special Event on 7 September, the Cupertino, CA-based company said iOS 10 would officially release for iPhone and iPad owners two days before the launch of the new iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.