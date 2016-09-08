What headphones does the iPhone 7 come with?

Apple has announced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and one of the big changes is that the 3.5mm headphone socket is gone.

That's not a huge deal, it just means you'll have to use the Lightning socket to connect headphones instead.

There has been some confusion as to which headphones you actually get in the box, so let's clear this up for you.

The iPhone 7 will come with a pair of Apple EarPods. They are the same as the EarPods (headphones in normal speak) that Apple has used on its previous iPhone, except that the wire has a Lightning connector on the end.

If you buy a new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, there's no need to worry: there's a set of headphones in the box that you can use from day one, you just plug them in and start listening.

Apple is already a step ahead of you there. If you have a pair of great wired headphones that you love and you don't want to abandon just because Apple has removed that connection, then there's an adapter in the box.

This small adapter will plug into the Lightning port on your iPhone 7 and then offer you a 3.5mm headphone socket for you to plug your cans into. This means you can keep using those lovely Bose, Sennheiser or B&O headphones you paid a fortune for with no worries.

This is perhaps the source of the headphone confusion with the new iPhone 7. Apple also announced the AirPods, a set of wireless earbuds. They have independent buds, not connected by a wire, like a pair of Bluetooth headsets.

Well that's what the AirPods are: a pair of Bluetooth headsets. Although Apple has brought in a new seamless pairing process, this is just a clever Bluetooth headphones option.

The Apple AirPods do not come in the box. They are an accessory that will cost you £159. The clever thing is that once they are connected to your iPhone, iCloud will sync that connection to your other Apple devices too.

You don't have to use Apple's AirPods. The iPhone 7 offers Bluetooth too, so if you want to keep the Lightning port free for charging, there's nothing to stop you using a regular pair of Bluetooth headphones.

There are plenty of great headphones to choose from too – and if you've already got a set of Bluetooth headphones you can use them with the iPhone 7 as normal.

Lightning headphones already exist. These are designed for use with the iPhone and iPad. If you'd rather use something more substantial than Apple's EarPod offering, there are a few styles already available.

We've rounded up a collection of these headphones you might want to choose from, so take a look through.

Removing the 3.5mm headphone socket from the iPhone 7 isn't a big deal, and Apple aren't the first to do it. Motorola has also removed the headphone socket from the Moto Z, although Apple will sell a lot more handsets than Motorola will.

The biggest complication is likely to come about if you want to charge your phone and listen to wired headphones at the same time.