Here are all of Apple's adverts and videos from the iPhone 7 event

It's been a whirlwind day for both Apple and Apple fanboys.
Apple has wrapped up its iPhone 7 event in San Francisco, CA, where it introduced not only two new iPhone models, but also a second-generation Apple Watch, called Series 2, and new types of headphone options, including wireless AirPods that have their own built-in W1 chip. Check out Pocket-lint's Apple hub as well as the stories below to get fully caught up on what was announced during the company's main keynote.
- Apple will release iOS 10 update for iPhones and iPads on 13 September
- Apple made these wireless AirPods and Lightning EarPods for iPhone 7
- Apple Watch Nike Plus is designed to be your perfect running partner
- Finally! Apple shows off new Apple Watch Series 2 models
- Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are official
- How to watch iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launch
- Mario coming to iOS with Super Mario Run
- Pokemon Go is coming to Apple Watch by end of 2016
- Apple AirPods review: Wire-free future or design disaster?
Speaking of the keynote, Apple premiered several adverts and videos during its presentation in order to drum up excitement for its new products. Those videos are now on YouTube, and we've embedded them below, with the purpose of helping you better understand what went down. Among the videos is an interesting 107-second mashup of all the highlights. There was even after-the-fact videos published to promote Apple Health.
Apple - Introducing iPhone 7
Apple - Introducing AirPods
Apple Watch - Introducing Series 2
Apple - Don’t Blink
Apple Health - Sleep
Apple Health - Everything’s Connected
Apple Health - Mindfulness
Apple Health - Nutrition
Apple Health - Activity