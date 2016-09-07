Here are all of Apple's adverts and videos from the iPhone 7 event

It's been a whirlwind day for both Apple and Apple fanboys.

Apple has wrapped up its iPhone 7 event in San Francisco, CA, where it introduced not only two new iPhone models, but also a second-generation Apple Watch, called Series 2, and new types of headphone options, including wireless AirPods that have their own built-in W1 chip. Check out Pocket-lint's Apple hub as well as the stories below to get fully caught up on what was announced during the company's main keynote.

Speaking of the keynote, Apple premiered several adverts and videos during its presentation in order to drum up excitement for its new products. Those videos are now on YouTube, and we've embedded them below, with the purpose of helping you better understand what went down. Among the videos is an interesting 107-second mashup of all the highlights. There was even after-the-fact videos published to promote Apple Health.

We'll also make sure to post a video to Apple's live stream when that goes up, so keep checking back for all the latest.

Apple - Introducing iPhone 7

Apple - Introducing AirPods

Apple Watch - Introducing Series 2

Apple - Don’t Blink

Apple Health - Sleep

Apple Health - Everything’s Connected

Apple Health - Mindfulness

Apple Health - Nutrition

Apple Health - Activity